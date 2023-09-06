HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man for allegedly having over 150 files containing child sexual abuse materials.

Jason Derek Lars Sadler, 31, is charged with 20 counts of second degree exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, investigators with the RCSO, in conjunction with the N.C. SBI ICAC unit, executed a search warrant on a residence on Spring Street in Rockingham.

The RCSO’s Special Victims Unit received cyber tips on Sadler related to child sexual abuse and exploitation of minors.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Sadler has no prior convictions in the state.

Sadler was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 secure bond. The investigation remains ongoing.