ELLERBE — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at approximately 12:25a.m., a deputy working the Town of Ellerbe was flagged down by two individuals that stated they seen a male lying on the ground on High St. in Ellerbe.

The deputy responded to the area and attempted to locate the male. The deputy located the male lying on a dirt path between High St. and Railroad St.

The male appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS was contacted and responded. EMS pronounced the male deceased while on the scene.

Investigators were contacted and began a crime scene investigation. Investigators identified the deceased male as James Edward Pankey, 59, of Ellerbe.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area during the time of the incident, to call Richmond County 911 or the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.