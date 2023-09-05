Just as the Joy’s hoped, an elated child put the swing set to use as soon as she got a chance.

Erika Joy, who spearheaded the dedication project, thanked the crowd that filled Hoffman Town Park, and lined US Highway 1 to celebrate Jasmine’s life.

HOFFMAN — There is a saying in Hoffman – “small town, great people,” and Jasmine Nija Joy was without a doubt one of the great people.

A shining star in her community, and a bright future ahead of her, Joy’s life was cut short in February as she was driving to Winston-Salem State University where she was starting a master’s degree in business.

On Thursday, August 31, family, friends, and local officials poured into Hoffman Town Park to wrap Joy’s mother and father, Maurice, and Erika Joy, in an embrace of solidarity, and dedicate a swing set in Joy’s memory.

Maxine Mills, Joy’s Aunt, spoke to the quality of her character.

“She was just such a beautiful soul. It’s so tragic what happened. She was such a sweet girl, and I say that because she had a lot of friends, but she was just so polite,” Mills said.

With cars lining US Highway 1, Pastor and Hoffman Mayor Tommy Hart thanked the crowd for turning out for the celebration of life.

“This is special, this is great, so thank you again for coming and being a part of this special occasion,” Hart said.

“This is a great dedication to the town, and I want you to know that we are going to look after it. We are going to take care of it, because it will be so wonderful to know that when I ride down US 1, and look over here, I know what’s right here, and I’m sure it will be the same for Maurice and his wife Erika. They can look and see some other child that will be enjoying themselves swinging on these beautiful swings,” Hart continued.

“The lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still water,” the crowd boomed in unison as the entire park recited Psalm 23.

The crowd held hands, and shed tears, as they listened to “21 Years” by Toby Mac, a Christian recording artist who also recently lost a child.

Following the heartfelt song, Jasmine’s friends and family released 20 pink and purple balloons and watched as they tracked across the Hoffman sky towards the sunset, a fitting sendoff for a life that had so much promise, and a community devastated by loss.

