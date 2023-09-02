Still seeking first win of the season

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Raiders kept the game close in the first half, trailing by 7 at the half, but were held scoreless and fell to the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders 9-26.

An early 36-yard field goal by Billy West gave the Raiders an early lead, but the Crusaders responded with a passing touchdown.

In the second quarter, Raiders quarterback Domonic Tillman launched a pass to JV Drake, who carried the ball into the endzone for a 17-yard gain. After failing to convert the extra point, it was the last score for the Raiders for the rest of the game.

With a 9-7 lead, the Raiders gave up two touchdowns and a field goal. The Raiders were only able to complete 2 of their 9 third down attempts, and three costly fumbles led to them losing the time of possession battle by five minutes. The Raiders failed to complete two fourth down attempts as well.

The Crusaders racked up 175 penalty yards, but the Raiders couldn’t capitalize on those mistakes. The Raiders totaled 124 yards on offense, but the Crusaders accumulated 429 yards.

Still seeking their first win on the season, the Raiders will battle the 0-3 Myers Park Mustangs in Charlotte on Friday, Sept. 8.