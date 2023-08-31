Convicted murderer

released on parole

ROCKINGHAM — North Carolina’s Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Ray C. Strickland for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).

Strickland was convicted on July 18, 1990, for first-degree murder. Previously, he had multiple convictions for larceny and breaking and entering. He received a life sentence for the murder.

MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender. Under the agreement, the offender’s parole release date is September 4, 2023. The court listed in the press release is Richmond County Superior Court.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

For those who have questions concerning this matter, contact the Commission at (919) 716–3010.

NC Structural Pest

Control Committee announces

case settlements

ROCKINGHAM — The NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services announced a spate of case settlements for businesses and people that have violated state laws and regulations related to structural pest control.

“While all of these cases should be considered serious, none is particularly outside the realm of violations that are normally seen from time to time,” states the press release.

Kenneth Moates, who works for Brown Termite and Pest Control in Rockingham, agreed to pay $800 for performing a termite treatment that did not meet minimum treatment requirements and emptying excess pesticides into a mulch bed.

Gregory Brown, a structural pest control licensee for Brown Termite and Pest Control in Rockingham, agreed to pay $1,600 for the violations in the Moates case and failing to supervise the structural pest control performed by the business.

Clio author publishes

debut book

CLIO — First-time author Dr. Damien E. Johnson published his debut book “I Feel Like I’m Invisible” on June 8.

A native of Clio, Johnson has dedicated his career in service to others.

A licensed professional counselor by profession, one of his main focuses is the holistic treatment of children and adolescents to help them transition into healthy adults.

“I Feel Like I’m Invisible” provides a captivating view through the lens of Dominick, a young child struggling with social and self-esteem issues exacerbated by obstacles at home and school that negatively affects his behavioral, academic, and interpersonal functioning.

Johnson added that his book offers parents, teachers, administrators, and society an insightful look into the life of a promising child with the hopes that careful attention is placed on the needs of children who may not fit into the traditional role of a student but who can benefit from wraparound attention to increase his or her chance at success. “I Feel Like I’m Invisible” is available on Amazon or can be purchased directly from Dr. Johnson by emailing him at [email protected].