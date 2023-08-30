LOUISVILLE, KY — Finger lickin’ good doesn’t just describe KFC’s fried chicken. The KFC Foundation today announced that it is funding $1 million in community projects, making wishes come true for 100 non-profit organizations nationwide, including the Anson County Partnership for Children.

The Anson County Partnership for Children works to make the county a better place for the youth by raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health and expanding literacy. Several local KFC restaurant employees have volunteered their time helping Anson County Partnership for Children with events and programming. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the organization purchase and stock a book vending machine for one year in the waiting room of the local health department.

The KFC Foundation’s Kentucky Fried Wishes program supports communities by funding development projects on the wish lists of non-profit organizations.

“We’re so inspired by the work of these incredible non-profits and honored to help serve joy by positively impacting hundreds of communities across the country with this funding,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. “With our Kentucky Fried Wishes program in its third year, we’re proud to double last year’s donation amount and help fund more community projects than ever before.”

Since 2021, the KFC Foundation’s Kentucky Fried Wishes program has invested over $1.6 million to support over 160 local non-profit organizations. This year’s grant recipients represent a mix of nominations by local KFC restaurant teams and non-profit self-nominations, spanning over 35 different states and supporting a variety of causes and communities.

Other recipients included Girls Scouts of North East Ohio, Peer 1 on 1 in Cypress, California, and Runway to Hope in Orlando, Florida.

The KFC Foundation is an independent non-profit organization, led by a board including KFC Corporation employees and KFC franchisees. The KFC Foundation receives most of its financial support from at-register Round Up donations and purchases of KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries at participating locations.

KFC team members help raise money for the KFC Foundation by inviting guests to Round Up their orders during designated Round Up windows. KFC guests can donate to the KFC Foundation during the next Round Up fundraising window from Sept. 10-Nov. 12 at participating restaurants, to help contribute to next year’s Kentucky Fried Wishes grants and more.