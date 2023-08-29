Multiple dance groups performed in Dobbins Heights to a sea of onlookers enjoying a meal during the hot summer day.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The 12th Annual Community Safe Celebration on Saturday gathered the Dobbins Heights community for a fun afternoon in the summer sun while also preparing for their first day of school.

About 250 students were given bookbags filled to the brim with pencils, pens, markers, notebooks and any items needed to make the most of the upcoming school year. 50 desktop computers were also given out.

“Our kids are our future and we have to have and we have to have positive events to let them know that we love them and provide resources so that they can enhance their education,” said event organizer Shirlyn Morrison-Sims.

In addition to supplies, there was the always popular 3-on-3 basketball tournament, free swimming at the pool, face painting, door prizes and performances from local dance groups.

Morrison-Sims said there were so many organizations and sponsors that make this event possible this year, but she thanked all of them, including Alcohol and Drug Services and CORRL (Citizens of Richmond for Responsible Living) for their support.

“We just have a great collaborate effort they support us and this event every year,” she said. Support for the yearly event comes from neighboring counties, as well as from Raeford and Greensboro. Last year, the Community Safe Celebration was able to provide 200 backpacks and 100 computers.

Dobbins Heights councilman Tyre Holloway said this year’s event was another “community success,” remarking on how great it was to serve so many students. Ellerbe councilman Jeremy McKenzie thanked Shirlyn for her dedication for this event.

“It’s a great time for the community for food and fellowship,” McKenzie said. “Everybody’s happy and just being themselves today.”

