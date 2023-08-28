Garrett Edwards, owner of Garrett’s Studio 3D Printing Creations, presented creations as impressive as his manners. Garrett credits his father with his love for 3D printing, admitting he got his start “taking over my dad’s printer.” He may have gotten his start through his dad, but Garrett’s growing success has allowed him to afford three 3D printers of his own!

Thirteen-year old culinary genius, Eversmith Tallman, expertly prepares and bottles Smitty’s Psycho Sauce. The idea for his fiery potion came from his dad’s shared love of horticulture. The pair began growing peppers and before long, they had so many they did not know what to do with them! Eversmith began creating in the kitchen, soon striking gold. “Our first batch of sauce sold out quick, so I tweaked it a bit, and we have Smitty’s Psycho Sauce,” Eversmith explained.

Kristen Lee, owner of Farm Girl Crafts and budding cosmetologist, was on hand to show off her stellar crocheting skills among other talents. She had the generational support of her mother and Aunt Katie Hughes behind her. Kristen credits her love of crochet from “the classes I took at Studio 256. My mother took me and once I got started it just took off from there.” Kristen Lee is an impressive talent at only eleven-years old.

Leighla Walker of Blossom Beads confidently displayed her creative wares. Leighla, who is only thirteen-years old, got started in the business last year through her best friend. She enjoys her creations so much that she “just wants to share them with everyone.” Leighla’s mother Catherine Walker, stood by her daughter’s side through Saturday’s scorching temperatures to show her support.

Though Anson’s 2023 Kid’s Expo was held under a blazing Carolina sun, with a temperature topping 100, it did not keep the community from coming out and supporting our impressive, up and coming, movers and shakers in the corporate world! The event was held downtown on Saturday, August 26th, from 10-1 p.m. The Kid’s Expo once again did not disappoint! Young entrepreneurs had wares of all kinds- flowers, produce, handmade crafts, treats, jewelry, and lots more! There were 27 vendors, by far the largest amount of participants to date.

Lewis and Reva Evans, along with Carly Flake, proudly supported Anson’s young entrepreneurs at the 2023 Kids Expo held in downtown Wadesboro. Customer Tucker Rose Flake enjoyed her time out on the town with her mother, Christy Flake.

Lewis and Reva Evans, along with Carly Flake, proudly supported Anson’s young entrepreneurs at the 2023 Kids Expo held in downtown Wadesboro. Customer Tucker Rose Flake enjoyed her time out on the town with her mother, Christy Flake.

Leighla Walker of Blossom Beads confidently displayed her creative wares. Leighla, who is only thirteen-years old, got started in the business last year through her best friend. She enjoys her creations so much that she “just wants to share them with everyone.” Leighla’s mother Catherine Walker, stood by her daughter’s side through Saturday’s scorching temperatures to show her support.

Kristen Lee, owner of Farm Girl Crafts and budding cosmetologist, was on hand to show off her stellar crocheting skills among other talents. She had the generational support of her mother and Aunt Katie Hughes behind her. Kristen credits her love of crochet from “the classes I took at Studio 256. My mother took me and once I got started it just took off from there.” Kristen Lee is an impressive talent at only eleven-years old.

Thirteen-year old culinary genius, Eversmith Tallman, expertly prepares and bottles Smitty’s Psycho Sauce. The idea for his fiery potion came from his dad’s shared love of horticulture. The pair began growing peppers and before long, they had so many they did not know what to do with them! Eversmith began creating in the kitchen, soon striking gold. “Our first batch of sauce sold out quick, so I tweaked it a bit, and we have Smitty’s Psycho Sauce,” Eversmith explained.

Garrett Edwards, owner of Garrett’s Studio 3D Printing Creations, presented creations as impressive as his manners. Garrett credits his father with his love for 3D printing, admitting he got his start “taking over my dad’s printer.” He may have gotten his start through his dad, but Garrett’s growing success has allowed him to afford three 3D printers of his own!

Ten-year old Dawson Raker was kept hopping all day selling his expertly crafted wooden tic-tac-toe-boards. Perfect backseat entertainment for long car rides, Dawson’s tic-tac-toe boards are durable and portable!

“I started crocheting about three years ago when my grandmother taught me over Thanksgiving,” twelve-year old Ansley Raker explained why she started her business, Munchkids Crafts. The name for her business came to her while she was riding in the car with her dad. The two were bouncing name ideas off each other when Ansley had her epiphany, “all of a sudden I just thought Munchkids Crafts,” and the rest was history. Munchkids Crafts has all your custom, hand designed stationary needs along with colorful bracelets and many elegant crocheted items.

Though Anson’s 2023 Kid’s Expo was held under a blazing Carolina sun, with a temperature topping 100, it did not keep the community from coming out and supporting our impressive, up and coming, movers and shakers in the corporate world! The event was held downtown on Saturday, August 26th, from 10-1 p.m. The Kid’s Expo once again did not disappoint! Young entrepreneurs had wares of all kinds- flowers, produce, handmade crafts, treats, jewelry, and lots more! There were 27 vendors, by far the largest amount of participants to date.