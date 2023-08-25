Assistant Principal of the Year Ismael Gomez has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the betterment of education, from his active involvement as a parent representative to his transformative role as an assistant principal at Hamlet Middle School.

HAMLET — Students will be pouring into classrooms across the county next week, but the school system recently took time to recognize the best and brightest educator and administrators across the county for the 2023-2024 school year.

Felisha Gulledge — District Teacher of the Year

Richmond County Schools is delighted to announce Felisia Gulledge as the District Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 academic year. The esteemed title was officially unveiled during yesterday’s Convocation ceremony, celebrating excellence in education and highlighting the remarkable contributions of educators within the district.

A true product of Richmond County, Felisia Gulledge graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1993. Her commitment to education continued as she pursued her academic journey. She attended Richmond Community College (RCC) from 1993 to 1995, earning her associate’s degree. She furthered her educational pursuits at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) from 1995 to 1998, where she obtained her degree in elementary education. Her dedication to learning led her back to UNCP from 2000 to 2003, culminating in the completion of a master’s degree in elementary education. Notably, Felisia continued her professional growth by attending Wingate University from 2014 to 2016, where she attained an additional Educational Leadership credential.

Felisia Gulledge boasts an impressive 25 years of experience in the field of education, with 21 of those years dedicated to nurturing students in the classroom and 4 years serving as an Academic Coach. Her versatile background includes teaching roles in 2nd grade, 3rd grade, and 6th grade. In 2007, her dedication to her craft was underscored by achieving National Board Certification.

Throughout her distinguished career, Felisia has consistently shone as an educator of the highest caliber. She has been recognized as Teacher of the Year at multiple schools, including Rohanen Primary in 2003-2004, East Rockingham Elementary in 2011-2012, Fairview Heights in 2019-2020, and most recently at Hamlet Middle School. Her remarkable ability to inspire and lead by example has left an indelible mark on her colleagues and students alike.

When asked about her motivation to pursue a career in education, Felisia remarked, “I realized how heart-warming it was to see young children eager and excited about learning. I knew that teaching would give me the perfect opportunity to make a difference in children’s lives and allow them to remain enthusiastic about learning.”

As District Teacher of the Year, Felisia Gulledge aspires to be remembered by her students as the teacher who believed in them and empowered them to believe in themselves.

Richmond County Schools proudly congratulates Felisia Gulledge on this well-deserved recognition as the District Teacher of the Year. Her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to fostering a love of learning in her students make her an outstanding representative of the exceptional educators within the Richmond County community.

Ismael Gomez — Assistant Principal of the Year

Richmond County Schools takes immense pride in recognizing Ismael Gomez as the Assistant Principal of the Year. In various capacities, Gomez has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the betterment of education, from his active involvement as a parent representative to his transformative role as an assistant principal at Hamlet Middle School.

Gomez’s journey in education has been characterized by a commitment to growth and a passion for empowering students and educators alike. His journey began with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Mathematics Education, which he earned from Appalachian State University in December 2013. Building on this foundation, he pursued a Master’s Degree in School Administration from Campbell University, graduating in May 2022.

Gomez’s professional history is a testament to his dedication. He began his career as a 7th-grade Math Teacher at Rohanen Middle School, where he fostered a positive learning environment and inspired his students to excel. His impact continued to flourish as a Math Teacher at Hamlet Middle School from November 2015 to June 2021, where his innovative teaching methods left a lasting impression on both students and colleagues.

His leadership potential was evident when he took on the role of Assistant Principal (Intern) at Monroe Avenue from August 2021 to June 2022. During this time, he demonstrated his aptitude for fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the school community. In August 2022, Gomez returned to Hamlet Middle School, this time as a full-fledged Assistant Principal. His insightful approach and forward-thinking mindset have since contributed to the school’s continued growth and success.

With a cumulative service of 9 years and 5 months in the education sector, Gomez’s impact is palpable. His passion for education extends beyond the classroom, influencing the entire school ecosystem positively. His journey from a dedicated parent representative to an esteemed Assistant Principal exemplifies his dedication to creating an environment where students thrive and educators are empowered.

The spotlight continued to shine on Ismael Gomez as he took center stage as the Assistant Principal of the Year during Convocation yesterday. Richmond County Schools celebrates his accomplishments, his commitment to excellence, and his tireless efforts to shape the future of education.

Joyce McRae — Principal of the Year

Richmond County Schools proudly recognizes Joyce McRae as the Principal of the Year for the 2023-2024 academic year. With an illustrious career spanning 27 years, McRae’s journey through various educational roles has left an indelible mark on the district. Her dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of education have earned her this prestigious honor.

Having spent nearly her entire career within the Richmond County Schools system, McRae’s impact has been nothing short of transformative. Her educational foundation was established with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from St. Andrews University in 2000, followed by a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Fayetteville State University in 2003. Her passion for leadership led her to pursue an administrative degree through the Sandhills Leadership Program.

McRae’s professional journey has been a dynamic one, spanning across numerous schools within the district. Her contributions have been felt at Cordova Elementary School, Mineral Springs Elementary, Fairview Heights, Rohanen Primary, Monroe Avenue, Richmond Senior High School, Cordova Middle School, and the Ninth Grade Academy. Her diverse experiences have equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the education landscape and a unique ability to connect with students, teachers, and the wider community.

Colleagues and peers unanimously attest to McRae’s consistent dedication and extraordinary leadership qualities. Her commitment to maintaining high standards for herself and her teams is nothing short of inspiring. Described as dependable, honest, and straightforward, McRae embodies a leadership style that reflects her clear vision and values.

McRae’s professionalism, unwavering motivation, and aptitude for fostering a collaborative environment have earned her the reputation of a true team builder. Her tireless efforts to achieve personal and collective goals, coupled with her steadfast support for those around her, have created a culture of growth and empowerment.

It is with great pleasure that Richmond County Schools announces Mrs. Joyce McRae as the Principal of the Year for 2023-2024. Her impact on education, her colleagues, and the entire school community exemplify the values of excellence, leadership, and dedication that define the Richmond County Schools district.