ROCKINGHAM — An armed robbery and a series of larcenies have left Richmond County citizen’s pockets lighter this past week.

According to the Rockingham Police Department, on August 18, at 9:24 a.m., a victim was held at knifepoint at Holiday Village, with the suspect demanding $10,000 in cash.

The suspect was able to obtain the $10,000, and the victim received minor injuries. Warrants have been obtained for the suspect by law enforcement, according to Detective Clint Neeley with the Rockingham Police Department.

In another, separate incident, on August 22, a victim returned to their vehicle at Planet Fitness to find their driver’s side window smashed and their pocketbook missing. The brazen thief made away with a Dooney and Burke purse, Michael Kors wallet, and $300 in cash. Following the smash and grab, the suspect fraudulently charged $2,896.32, at a local retail store.

The following day, a suspect broke the passenger window of a 2022 Toyota Camry and stole a pair of shoes, valued at $297, and $4,597 in cash. The incident took place at an unspecified location on East Broad Avenue.

All cases are active and being investigated by the Rockingham Police Department.