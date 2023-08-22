ROCKINGHAM — Kristina M. Leyden, CEO of Richmond County Hospice, was recognized for her inclusion in the Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction 2023 Honors edition.

Leyden was selected for demonstrating superior expertise, leadership and professional excellence in her field.

“Her dedication and tenacity set the standard in the industry,” reads the award. “There is humble yet strong will embedded inside her drive to succeed. She is the kind of professional admired by colleagues and peers alike. Her kindness and willingness to always hep others and find solutions to most questions is both noble and highly respected.”

During the vetting process for the award, it was noted that Leyden has maintained a positive peer rating throughout her career. Feedback was obtained from constituents, clients and community members.

About Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction

With expert female members representing every major industry, Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction Honors Edition is a trusted resource and tool dedicated to highlight the professional accomplishments and stories of today’s best and brightest women in business.