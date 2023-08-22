HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Peachland Drive following a report of a gunshot victim,

On Sunday, August 20, deputies responded to the incident and did not locate anyone on the scene. The 911 center received a call that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at an emergency room.

Deputies secured the residence while Rockingham police officers traveled to the emergency room. At the hospital, it was confirmed that the victim had been shot at the Hamlet residence.

During the investigation, Derrick Jerome Crump, 41, of Mount Gilead, was identified as the primary suspect.

Crump was transported to the Richmond County Jail and charged with first-degree murder. He was processed under a $275,000 secure bond.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Crump has prior convictions for felony breaking and entering in 1998, as well DWI and reckless driving in 2016.