ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run collision in Richmond County.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, a motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle on Airport Rd. at Seven Oaks Dr. south of the city of Rockingham.

Initial indications are that the suspect vehicle is a 2014-2022 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with front right damage.

Any known information regarding the vehicle or driver should be reported to the Highway Patrol District Office in Hamlet at (910) 557–9091 or dial *HP (*47).