ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Raiders lost to the Fayetteville Seventy-First Falcons in their season opener, 13-42.

The Raiders trailed 14-0 after a tough first quarter, and were never able to capture the lead despite a two-touchdown explosive second quarter.

It was a rushing heavy game, with the Falcons stacking up 314 rushing yards against the Raiders 71. The Raiders only had 7 first downs, while the Falcons were able to convert 24. Only two of the Raiders seven pass attempts were completed.

A 50-yard pick-six in the second quarter from the Falcons was one of the most electric plays of the night.

Raiders running back Jaliel Green and Jayden Hamilton both scored touchdowns in the second quarter. The extra point was not converted on their second attempt.

Midway through the game, sophomore Evan Hodges took over the quarterbacking duties from Domonic Tillman. By then, the Falcons were firmly in the lead of the time of possession battle.

After the second quarter, the Falcons scored in both the third and fourth quarter by both running and passing the ball. The Raiders were only able to convert one third down the entire game.

The Raiders will look to bounce back next Friday in an away game against the Matthews Butler Bulldogs, who also lost their home-opener against Rolesville.