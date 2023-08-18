Home News JV Raiders fall to the Falcons in season opener NewsSports JV Raiders fall to the Falcons in season opener August 18, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Raiders JV Football team lost to the Fayetteville Seventy-First Falcons by a score of 6-18 in their season opener. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal ❮ ❯ The Raiders JV Football team lost to the Fayetteville Seventy-First Falcons by a score of 6-18 in their season opener. View Comments Rockingham light rain enter location 24.7 ° C 26.6 ° 22.8 ° 80 % 3.8kmh 61 % Fri 25 ° Sat 23 ° Sun 29 ° Mon 29 ° Tue 26 °