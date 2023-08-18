HAMLET — Following an extensive request for qualifications process, the Hamlet city council approved two master service agreements for WithersRavenel and MeterSYS.

According to City Manager Matt Christian, these agreements are not for specific projects, but rather, provide the city with on-call services.

“A couple months ago we made decisions on requests for qualifications for a variety of services and projects. This is the next step in the process. These on call, or these service agreements are, they’re what we refer to as master service agreements. They don’t actually obligate us to any work, they just outline the terms in which our organizations will cooperate when we do work,” Christian said.

Mayor Bill Bayless was somewhat taken aback by the size and comprehensive nature of the agreements. City Attorney T.C. Morphis, Jr. assured Mayor Bayless that everything was above board.

“I have had a chance to review these and just like Matt said, the WithersRavenel agreement is thick, but it’s because there are these sort of boiler plate terms that will apply to any agreement that we have with them, and then they included an essentially blank task order for when we have any future project. Future projects would have, you know, scope of work, term, cost, all that sort of thing,” Morphis said.

In June, the council heard a presentation from Andy Honeycutt – President, and Chief Consulting Officer of MeterSYS.

According to Honeycutt, MeterSYS’ core mission is, “Assisting public utilities in planning, selection and implementation of AMI (advanced metering infrastructure).”

At the June meeting, the council voted 5 -1, the lone Nay – council member Jesse McQueen, to initiate a pilot program, revamping Hamlet water meters with a more efficient and comprehensive digital network, aimed at eliminating incorrect meter readings.

Hamlet will use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to foot the bill for the project.

McQueen assured the council and Honeycutt that his no-vote was not a reflection of Honeycutt’s presentation, but rather, his belief that ARPA funds would better serve the community applied elsewhere.

MeterSYS has currently proposed two options for future consideration to the city. One – installing the requisite infrastructure and beginning the replacement of old water meters, and two – doing an audit or assessment of Hamlet’s entire water metering system.

Christian said that representatives from MeterSYS will attend a future meeting to present their two proposals.

Next month, according to Christian, the council will vote on master service agreements with LKC and Thomas & Hutton, two more engineering firms, completing the city’s request for qualifications process.

