LILESVILLE – Pee Dee Electric is proud to award Anson Crisis Ministry the CoBank/Pee Dee Electric “Sharing Success” matching grant.

Anson Crisis Ministry recently received two checks totaling $20,000 – $10,000 from Pee Dee Electric and $10,000 from CoBank, a national cooperative bank that partners with industries across rural America. The funds will be used to purchase two shelters and a concrete driveway for personnel to provide food to clients. The purchase will allow the organization to accommodate the changes the last three years since COVID-19 has imposed on them.

“We’re thankful for Pee Dee Electric’s donation for our improvement,” stated Margot Barnes, director of Anson Crisis Ministry. “We strive not only to provide as much healthy food as we can to the residents of our county but to do it as pleasantly as possible. If we can keep them out of the rain, surely that is an improvement.”

CoBank’s Sharing Success program is a matching grant program designed to support individual communities across the country. “We are proud to participate in the Sharing Success grant program, which allows Pee Dee Electric to give back to the communities we serve,” said Pee Dee Electric CEO Donnie Spivey. “Anson Crisis Ministry is an important organization to families in Anson County.”

Located in Anson County, Anson Crisis Ministry has been active in the community for thirty years, providing food, clothing, and other essentials to families in Anson County. In the past two years, their client list has tripled due to a reduction in food stamps and the rising costs of necessities from inflation.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly, and Union counties. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com