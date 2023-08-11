August 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:11 p.m., deputies responded to Sadie Ln. following a report of a suspect stealing a package of ABC magnetic letters, valued at $25. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to Wiregrass Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing two weedeaters, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 9

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 11:39 a.m., deputies responded to Page St. following a report of a suspect stealing a chainsaw, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:05 p.m., deputies responded to Eddies Ln. following a report of a suspect stealing a license plate, valued at $5. The case is active.