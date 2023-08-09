HAMLET — Richmond County Schools proudly announces the successful start of the 2023-2024 academic year at Richmond Early College.

On Tuesday, students, faculty, and parents were filled with excitement and optimism as they began their journey of growth and learning. The district leadership, including Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell, visited the campus to extend warm wishes and support to the school community. Dr. Ferrell expressed immense pride in the school’s commitment to academic excellence and its unique opportunity for students to earn college credits while in high school.

Richmond Early College’s innovative and personalized approach to education continues to garner recognition, making it a beacon of success within the community. As the academic year progresses, Richmond County Schools remain dedicated to nurturing every student’s potential and ensuring a nurturing environment for their success.