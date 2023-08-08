Students learned the technique of gesso, pronounced jesso, a process used to prime a surface so oil paint will adhere to it. “If a mistake happens, just like anything else, you learn from it,” said Ms. Krishna.

Bella Sweatt and Kierra Williams paint their balloons. Once they finish drying, they will hang in and decorate the classroom until they are ready to go home.

Precious Harrison helps Ms. Krishna poke a hole in the balloon. “What makes a hot air balloon float and how does it say up there?” asked their introduction video. The video explained how air is made of matter, which is made of molecules, which can heat up causing a difference in density between the air in and outside of the balloon.

Students in Ms. Sema Krishna’s art class during Summer Bridge Academy learned about density and molecules through a painting session with paper-mache balloons Tuesday morning at Cordova Middle School.

Elijah Barber helps Ms. Krishna poke a hole in the balloon, while Addy Chappell, left, puts some finishing touches on her balloon. “I’m trying to incorporate a lot more STEM in my classroom,” Krishna said. “It’s really important to do cross curriculum, especially science and math.”

Roger Greer and Braye Chavis paint their balloons white, using a few spare copies of the Daily Journal to cover the balloons. Over 100 students participated in the Summer Bridge Academy this summer.

Elijah Barber helps Ms. Krishna poke a hole in the balloon, while Addy Chappell, left, puts some finishing touches on her balloon. “I’m trying to incorporate a lot more STEM in my classroom,” Krishna said. “It’s really important to do cross curriculum, especially science and math.”