August 7

NORMAN — At 4:47 p.m., deputies responded to Matt’s Convenience Store on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect hitting a victim with a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a Charlotte Observer paper dispenser, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Rd. following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s cell phone, valued at $600. The case is active.