ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Roberdel Road on Thursday following a male subject calling 911 and stating that there were people shooting at his residence.

While en route, deputies received updates that the caller was acting strange and could not give any descriptions, because “deputies were helping the shooters” according to a press release.

The caller refused to come outside the residence when deputies arrived. Several shots were fired from the residence toward deputies in the yard. The Special Response Team was contacted.

After a lengthy attempt to contact the caller again, deputies learned that there was possibly a female in the residence.

The SRT forced entry into the residence and took the male into custody. The male is currently being evaluated and detectives will seek warrants once the male is cleared. A female was located inside the residence unharmed, and no deputies were injured during the incident.