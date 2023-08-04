HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2023 Summer Semester.
The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.
President’s List
Richmond County
· Alex Chappell
· Caroline Hunsucker
· Assem Hussien
· Emma McDonald
· Ann Nguyen
Scotland County
· Savannah Dieffenbach
· Sarah Odom
Dean’s List
Richmond County
· Christopher Anderson
· Thomas Kennedy
· Natalie Meacham
Scotland County
· David Bracey