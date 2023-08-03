WAGRAM — Detectives with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are still seeking answers in the fatal shooting of a Wagram woman last week.

Deputies responded to Hillcreek Road near Wagram on July 28 in reference to a person possibly shot, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, an unresponsive female, later identified as 30-year-old Kayla Hodges, was located with a gunshot wound. Hodges was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives learned during the investigation that two masked men with firearms entered the residence demanding for the individuals in the residence to “Give it up, you know what this is,” according to the release. During the incident, Hodges was shot and killed.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information they have in the case.

“If you live on Hillcreek Road and have cameras, we are asking that you check for anything unusual between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” read a statement from SCSO.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Yarbrough at 910-266-4332 Ext. 3. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can do so by calling Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit www.scotlandcountycs.com.