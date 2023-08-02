HAMLET — Richmond Community College is revamping its Industrial Systems Technician program this fall to better meet industry needs.

The program now has NIMS accreditation, which is the nation’s only distinction for excellence in manufacturing training as based on NIMS industry-written, industry-approved standards. Accredited programs demonstrate the ability to produce skilled, work-ready individuals that fulfill 21st Century industrial workforce needs.

RichmondCC is the first community college in North Carolina to offer the Industrial Systems certification with the NIMS accreditation.

The class will be taught by Gibby Peele, who has 36 years of experience as an industrial systems technician, as well as 17 years of experience teaching industrial maintenance courses at RichmondCC.

“When local industries informed us that there was a need to produce students for these technician jobs at a quicker pace than what our two-year degree was requiring, we turned to Gibby and his expertise in creating a short-term training program that could generate graduates within a semester,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College.

After four semesters of teaching the accelerated course for industrial systems, Peele saw room for improving the course by partnering with NIMS to create a national certification more specifically geared toward local industry needs.

“There is a growing demand for a new generation of industrial systems technicians as senior technicians are nearing retirement and industries are moving toward automation,” Peele said. “I’m very appreciative of the industries who worked with us and NIMS to ensure this new program will effectively train our graduates to meet their production goals and workforce needs.”

The revamped Industrial Systems Technician class will run Sept. 5 through Dec. 21. The class will meet 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Friday at the Forte Building, Hamlet Campus. Cost is $235. Financial assistance may be available.

“We are excited that Richmond Community College has accepted the challenge of benchmarking their Industrial Systems training program against NIMS industry-written and industry-approved standards,” said NIMS Executive Director Montez

King. “Successful completers of this program demonstrate fundamental skills and knowledge employers in the community are seeking. And best of all, there are jobs that need to be filled.”

To learn more about the Industrial Systems Technician program at RichmondCC or to sign up for the September class, call (910) 410-1700. Visit www.richmondcc.edu/industrialsystems.