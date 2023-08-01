Sarah Kepins of Talewise had students in fits of laughter while presenting her program - Science Heroes, as the Rockingham library closed out its summer reading program.

ROCKINGHAM — With the first day of school right around the corner, the Rockingham Library wrapped up its summer reading program with a noteworthy performance by Sarah Kepins of Talewise.

Talewise produces a series of high energy, effulgent performances by burgeoning actors across the country.

According to its website, Andrew Piccirillo started Talewise in 2004 under the name ScienceTellers, where “the idea was to use stories to help kids realize that science could be fun.”

Kepins, who is in her second summer performing with Talewise, put on what she says is the company’s most popular series – Science Heroes.

“The summer shows are based on the libraries summer reading program, so this year the theme is All Together Now, and it’s to get kids interested in science … so I will be doing experiments that go along with a story and for every experiment, kids come up and volunteer and they learn science, and it’s very interactive,” Kepins said.

Kepins currently covers the North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia region for Talewise.

Over the course of the summer, the Rockingham Library held six summer reading events. Nina Chambers, the library children’s director, said the purpose of the program is to, “promote reading and get children to read over the summer.”

Nicole Jones, the library supervisor, reiterated the library’s efforts for children. “We try to get them in the door, hopefully they’ll come through the doors, check out a book, and read,” she said.