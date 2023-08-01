July 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:31 p.m., deputies responded to Chestnut Ln. following a report of a suspect trespassing and entering a shed. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessica Chavis with WS-OFA-child support, breaking and or entering, and second degree trespass.

July 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to Rosalyn Rd. following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a property. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Sandra Locklear with second degree trespass.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:19 a.m., deputies responded to Chestnut Ln. following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Cox with breaking and or entering.

July 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:24 a.m., deputies responded to Gardenia St. following a report of a suspect failing to return a Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at $6,000. The case is active.

August 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:41 a.m., deputies responded to US 74 HWY. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Ricardo Morales with resisting a public officer.