ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with intentionally setting someone’s basement on fire while the house was occupied.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hummingbird Drive. Deputies spoke with members the homeowners, who informed them that there was a male in their yard who told them that he had set the basement ablaze. According to Chief Deputy Jay Childers, the house was totally destroyed.

The suspect was identified as Michael Leon Brown, 49, of Rockingham.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained on Brown for three counts of first-degree arson. Brown was arrested on Saturday, July 30. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Brown has prior convictions for larceny and assault dating back to 1997.