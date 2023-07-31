WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has arrested Tyveon Burch of Marshville in connection to a shooting Saturday night on West Wade Street in Wadesboro.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:55 p.m., the Wadesboro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. Officers located two victims suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries. According to a press release, the victim’s names are being withheld; both were transported to Atrium Health.

Burch was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was arrested on Sunday, July 30, given a $100,000 secure bond and placed in the Anson County Jail.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Burch has no prior convictions in the state of North Carolina.

Burch will appear in Anson County District Court on August 8, 2023.