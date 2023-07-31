WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriffs Office is working on leads in reference to a Allisha Dene Watts, a reported missing person, in conjunction with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Watts was last seen on July 16, 2023, leaving a residence on Pamela Lorraine Drive, possibly towards Moore County. She was last seen in a black 2023 Mercedes Bens GLC 300, which was located on July 18 in Anson County.

At this time, the victim’s whereabouts are unknown. According to a press release, family members are concerned for her safety.

Those with any information are asked to call the Anson Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.