ROCKINGHAM — It is no secret that a tremendous amount of time and resources are diverted from Richmond County law enforcement, dealing with animal control calls. Fortunately for Rockingham, Jasper Rivers is on the job.

This week, the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the second iteration of Rivers Wildlife Removal.

Jasper is no stranger to wildlife removal and has worked extensively in the field throughout South Carolina. Unfortunately, when Rivers first stood up his company, South Carolina curbed wildlife expulsion efforts, considering Covid was potentially transferable through animals.

With the urging and support of Jasper’s family, Rivers Wildlife Removal is back in action and ready to serve Rockingham.

Chamber President Kristi King said, “we’re excited to have them as a member of our chamber of commerce and we are going to do everything we can to support your endeavor here in Richmond County. We are very excited that you chose to be here, and I know from the looks of the crowd today, everybody here is going to support you in doing everything they can for your business.”

Mayor John Hutchinson echoed King’s sentiments of excitement. “Jasper is fearless, he loves his work, he loves nature, he loves the outdoors. He is a true lover of nature and a wonderful person to have in this world, and we are very excited to have you in Rockingham.”

Recently Jasper and Rockingham Chief of Police, George Gillenwater, signed a cooperative agreement, effectively freeing up Rockingham officers for more salient public safety oriented business. Calls regarding nuisance and stray animals will be routed to Jasper.

“His focus for the city limits is going to be for domesticated animals – dogs, cats, things like that. Stuff that our officers typically handle, he’s going to do that,” Gillenwater said.

While Jasper’s focus for the city is going to be dogs and cats, he will also be directly available to private citizens who need unwanted or dangerous wildlife removed.

Jasper is currently an army of one at Rivers Wildlife Removal and considering the magnitude of the issue in Richmond County, chances are, he will have plenty of business.