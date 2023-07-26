ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice, Inc. has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured by the patient and caregiver experience. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey satisfaction measures.

HCAHPS Honors acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing performance on the Willingness to Recommend question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2022 through March 2023.

HCAHPS Honors recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85% of the evaluated questions.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst.

“We congratulate Richmond County Hospice on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.” Richmond County Hospice Chief Medical Officer, Steven Strobel, MD states “Each day our employees seek to provide the highest quality care to our patients and their families. This award signifies that Richmond County Hospice is among the finest”.

“We are honored to serve our community as your local not-for profit independent hospice providing care since 1985. I am very honored to be a part of this organization and so thankful to each and every staff member who works hard every day to make RCH so special,” said Kristina Leyden, Chief Executive Officer.

To which Director of Public Relations, Julie Woody added “We are also very thankful to the community for the tremendous support they provide which allows us to continue our mission to provide high quality compassionate care during end of life experiences.”

Richmond County Hospice, Inc., has been committed to helping our neighbors by providing exceptional hospice care since 1985.