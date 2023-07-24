ROCKINGHAM — Since 1993, Shawn Gagnon has served in law enforcement, but photography has always been an important aspect of his career.

“As a cop, it was always my little way to let myself out of the daily grind and try to be creative, just seeing what I can push and make,” Gagnon, owner of Blue Line Portraits in Rockingham, said.

In 2021, he moved to Rockingham from Maine with his girlfriend, Denise, and her son. He worked as a crime scene investigator for the Hamlet Police Department and now works for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Denise works in 911 communications. Their background in law enforcement became the inspiration for the name of their burgeoning business.

Early on in his career as a crime scene tech, Gagnon always enjoyed taking photos. In 2006, armed with a higher quality camera, he was really able to play with his camera and hone his skills while still working as an officer of the law.

Gagnon thought about dabbling in the business side of photography for a few years, and it became a reality in 2022. He installed a studio at his house, and Blue Line Portraits was born.

They haven’t had a weekend without a photo shoot since their inception. From family portraits, first-responder photo shoots, graduation celebrations and maternity shoots, Blue Line Portraits has experimented with a wide range of subjects.

Gathering a lot of buzz on social media was a creative, flame-filled photo shoot with the Cordova Fire Department posted earlier this year.

“We had a blast with those,” Gagnon said. “It’s just butane, and a bowl of water with some dishwashing detergent. Get big enough bubbles with the right consistency and we add it to their jacket, helmet or baseball hat.”

The flames only appear for a few seconds before they disappear. When the timing is just right, with a quick 1, 2, 3 count, magic occurs before the lens.

“It was trial and error,” Gagnon said. “It took us a while, and quite a few bottles of butane. Once we got the hang of it, we were off to the races. On a good burst, you may get 2-3 shots of it before the flames are gone in a matter of seconds.”

His wife helps with some of the creative ideas, including the sets and backgrounds. Gagnon has derived a lot of the inspiration for his shoots from Instagram and YouTube, trying to recreate shots while still retaining some of his own creative flair. Blue Line Portraits rarely does the same style of a shoot, apart from holiday shoots. They tear down and set up backdrops on a weekly basis.

“It’s a perishable skill,” Gagnon said to aspiring photographers. “Be that person who has a camera with them all the time. The best instructor us putting a good camera on manual and rolling with it, and learning from your mistakes.”

The photography has been the easy part for Gagnon. The business side — scheduling meetings, advertising, the finances — has been challenging, although Gagnon said that he’s learned a lot in a short period of time. The quality, not necessarily the quantity, of the photos is what remains the most important aspect.

“I find myself when I’m editing shots, if I’m not smiling when I’m editing, I know I haven’t done something right,” Gagnon said.

For more information, visit bluelineportraits.com or [email protected].

