Dylan Morgan and Luke Davis battle each other in a game of “Steal the Bacon.”

Tanner Shepherd and Grayson Barber rush forward in a one-legged race at the Roberdel Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School this week. Their theme comes from Psalms 67: 1-3 — “God be merciful unto us, and bless us; and cause his face to shine upon us. That thy way may be known upon earth, thy saving health among all nations. Let the people praise thee, O God; let all the people praise thee.”

Roberdel Baptist Church Vacation Bible School students take a photo with the kitchen volunteers who help make their dinner each night.

Each day, students make a craft. On the right, Larry Conyers is finishing up his art work.

Tanner Shepherd and Grayson Barber rush forward in a one-legged race at the Roberdel Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School this week. Their theme comes from Psalms 67: 1-3 — “God be merciful unto us, and bless us; and cause his face to shine upon us. That thy way may be known upon earth, thy saving health among all nations. Let the people praise thee, O God; let all the people praise thee.”

Roberdel Baptist Church Vacation Bible School students take a photo with the kitchen volunteers who help make their dinner each night.

Each day, students make a craft. On the right, Larry Conyers is finishing up his art work.

Dylan Morgan and Luke Davis battle each other in a game of “Steal the Bacon.”

Students get some a drumming and rhythm tutorial.

Matthew Sasser

Editor