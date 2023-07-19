ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Investigators with the Community Impact Team, Rockingham Police Dept. Vice/Narcotics, N.C. SBI and the sheriff’s office Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence located on Hwy 74 W. in Rockingham.

Investigators have been working an investigation related to a male occupant of the residence, identified as Cedric Jevon Wall, 44, for the sell and distribution of illegal narcotics.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located and seized approximately 30.10 grams of crack cocaine, 510.6 grams of marijuana, (3) firearms and $12,884 in U.S. Currency.

Wall was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, PWISD cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, PWISD marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintain a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of Sch. II controlled substance.

Wall was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secure bond.