RALEIGH — On Wednesday, state Representative Ben Moss (R – Richmond, Moore) shared his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election:

“After much prayer and deliberation with my family, I’ve decided to withdraw my candidacy for Labor Commissioner and recommit myself to running for re-election in the NC House,” said Moss, “I’ve got a daughter going off to college and a son in middle school — my time is best spent focusing on being present with my family and continuing my service to the people of House District 52. There’s more policy work to be done in the General Assembly, and I intend to be a part of the process as my freedom caucus colleagues and I shape the future of leadership in the NC House.”

Rep. Ben Moss is currently in his 2nd term in the NC House of Representatives, serving as Chairman of the Committee on Wildlife Resources and Vice Chairman of the Freedom Caucus.