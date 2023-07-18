NORMAN — Richmond County’s smallest municipality will be getting a Dollar General store, in place of both the town community center and former BP gas station, this fall.

Norman Mayor Tonia Collins confirmed that over the past year there have been conversations about a Dollar General coming to the small town and that she’s happy that she can now share the news.

“It’s coming along pretty good,” Collins said, adding that the concrete foundation was poured this week. The store will take over both plots of land formerly occupied by the dilapidated gas station and defunct center.

The expected timeline is 180 days and construction started about a month ago. The expected grand opening of the store, at the intersection of Moore Street and U.S. 220, will be the end of September or early October.

Other businesses in Norman include Matt’s Convenience Store and a beauty supply store. There were discussions of renovating the community center for local residents to use again, although it was determined that it was going to require an inordinate amount of work. Throughout 2021, a wood pallet business occupied the community center, which became an eyesore and a hazard to local residents.

Collins said she’s thankful that there will be “something up here” for the people of Norman, and is encouraged that it will help bring people to the area. Collins said there may be plans to expand the town hall for some additional community space.