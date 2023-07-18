ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Amazon Hub to the area on Tuesday morning.

Amazon Hub partners with small businesses in the area to help deliver packages to customers’ within the community. Packages are delivered to each business, their staff delivers those packages during the day and then payment is received for each delivered package.

“This is an exciting day for Richmond County and an exciting day for the Chamber,” said Chamber CEO Kristi King, adding that the goal of this program is to get Amazon everywhere.

Mayor John Hutchinson said Amazon Hub will be a great service in the community and makes a lot of sense for everyone involved.

“You see Amazon everywhere in Richmond County,” Hutchinson said. “Amazon is a wonderful partner to have in Richmond County.” Commissioner Toni Maples agreed with Hutchinson’s remarks.

Kera Lydon with Amazon Hub said that they’re still looking to partner with small businesses in the area who may be looking for an additional source of income, potentially upwards of $40,000 a year. Businesses can expect to deliver 20-50 packages daily within a 6-10 mile radius.

Through the end of the month, there is a referral bonus of $1,000 for any small business partners in the area. There will be a $500 referral bonus after this month.

Nine community partners are being sought for this partnership in Richmond County. According to a report in the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal, Amazon is seeking 2,500 partners across North Carolina and 22 other states.

For more information, visit amazon.com/hubdelivery.