WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Rotary Club honored Colonel Paul Bennett Harris Little, Jr. MD with the inaugural Hometown Heroes Award for his outstanding service.

“Dr. Paul Little is an asset to Anson County. His dedication and service to our country is something we can all be proud of. It is an honor to thank him for his service,” said Jarvis Woodburn, Wadesboro Rotary Club President.

Colonel Paul Bennett Harris Little, Jr. MD was born and raised in Anson County. He attended Wingate College in 1967 before continuing his education at NC State University. Little returned to Anson County to be an active member of the Anson Rescue Squad before continuing his education at the University of South Carolina. Once he completed his physician’s assistant degree, he returned home to practice with Doctor Davis and Doctor Burney for several years while involved with the United States Army Reserve.

Little joined the Army and finished medicine school.

His military career took him all over the world including active military operations in Afghanistan. He also was the head of the medical division and reported for the Voice of America TV, which was run out of the Pentagon. Most of those years would be spent in Washington, DC.

On September 11, 2001, Paul was at a conference across town from the Pentagon when terrorists hijacked the plane that flew into the Pentagon building. Paul and the other doctors were immediately rushed onto the scene where he spent the next 48 hours treating survivors. Unfortunately, Angela Cash Carter from the Peachland community, who served as his administrative assistant, was in the Pentagon at the time of the crash and died during the attack.

Little served his country for over 30 years, before retiring in 2016 to his beloved “Magnolia Farm”. He continues to serve the community in many ways.

As a young man, Little traveled all over the world with his mother, Edna Pearl. To share his love of art, Little recently donated most of his artwork to Wingate University including pieces from Picasso, Salvador Dali, and rare native artwork from Africa as well as Europe and China.

Paul was a board of trustees member for many years and now is a lifetime honorary trustee for Wingate University. Because of his generosity, the future undergraduate science building will have an open atrium dedicated in honor of Dr. Little. Hometown Hero awards will be given monthly to deserving community members that embody the values of Rotary International’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

Rotary International celebrates the individual contributions and selflessness of giving time and talent.

Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and ourselves is Rotary’s vision.

The Wadesboro Rotary Club gives approximately $40,000 annually to support community-driven initiatives and work with other nonprofit organizations.

With more than 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs worldwide, Rotary Club members are volunteers who work locally, regionally, and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace, and eradicate polio under the motto Service Above Self.

Wadesboro Rotary Club usually meets the second Thursday of the month from noon to 1 pm at the Twin Valley Golf Club. The club welcomes guests interested in community service and professional and personal development.

For up-to-date information on meetings, speakers, community service projects, etc., visit the Wadesboro Rotary Club Facebook page.