July 14

HAMLET — At 7:34 a.m., deputies responded to American Woodmark on Development Dr. following a report of a suspect backing in to and damaging a victim’s car, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to Food King on Main St. following a report of a suspect shoplifting consumables and a scandisk, valued at $110. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:54 a.m., deputies responded to South St. following a report of a suspect breaking in to a residence and damaging a door frame, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 6:58 p.m., deputies responded to Caddell Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging a gas pump nozzle, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 15

MOUNT GILEAD — At 8:26 a.m., deputies responded to Grassy Islands Rd. following a report of a suspect violating a protective order and damaging a victim’s vehicle, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:09 p.m., deputies responded to Lincoln Ave. following a report of a suspect taking items from a victim’s mail box, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:09 p.m., deputies responded to Steen Park Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing clothes, pictures, bedding items, and a tire, valued at $260. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

NORMAN — At 4:43 p.m., deputies made a traffic stop on W Moore St. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Seth Cranford with driving while impaired.

HAMLET — At 7:25 a.m., deputies responded to Gathings St. following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s chain link fence, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to Galestown Rd. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 3:19 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on N US 220 HWY where a suspect was driving without vehicle insurance. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:11 p.m., deputies responded to Midway Rd. following a report of a wanted suspect. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trenton Jones with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a fugitive from justice.