Somers used his turtle, Tucker A. Turtle, to convey the importance of reading.

Magician Steve Somers instills the importance of people working together to the audience.

ROCKINGHAM —Students from across the county gathered at the Leath Memorial Library in Rockingham on Tuesday for a morning of reading, laughs, and magic.

Steve Somers, a former teacher, and full time magician presented his “together is better” program to elementary school students. “This show is all about coming together and working together,” Somers said, while also promoting the importance of reading.

Somers, originally from High Point, founded the Amazing Teacher platform. According to his website the company “produces educational presentations designed to train, motivate, and inspire young and old alike.”

Somers says he has been doing magic since he was five years old, and has been supported by his now 93-year-old parents every step of the way. “My mom was a seamstress, and my dad was a carpenter and they even helped build the props I use,” Somers said. He regularly takes his show on the road to schools and libraries across North Carolina and Virginia.

Sleight of hand, interactive tricks, a live rabbit, and a floating table brought applause and uproarious laughter from the students.

The Rockingham Library will hold three more summer reading program events before school starts.

• July 18: Cultural around the world craft

• July 25: Kindness rock and friendship bracelet craft

• August 1: Talewise saving earth together

