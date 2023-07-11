July 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:51 a.m., deputies responded to Ellerbe Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging a yard with motorcycles and 4-wheelers, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to Old Cheraw HWY following a report of a suspect stealing cattle gates, valued at $350. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to Withers Rd. following a report of a suspect throwing a rock through a window, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to Aleo First St. following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s dog, valued at $800, without permission. The case is active.

July 4

HAMLET — At 12:17 p.m., deputies responded to Green St. following a report of a suspect stealing a cell phone, valued at $80. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

CORDOVA — At 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to Center St. following a report of a suspect obtaining $199.99 by false pretense. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:12 a.m., deputies responded to Osborne Rd. following a report of a suspect busting out the back windshield of a Honda Accord, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 12:34 p.m., deputies responded to Baldwin Unity Village Rd. following a report of a suspect taking a Hyundai Elantra, valued at $20,000, without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:58 p.m., deputies responded to Cherokee St. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

NORMAN — At 9:39 a.m., deputies responded to Hilltop St. following a report of a suspect stealing a mailbox, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:33 p.m., deputies responded to Ellerbe Grove Church Rd. following a report of a suspect trespassing and consuming alcohol at 19 years of age. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:47 p.m., deputies responded to Dublin Ct. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Shelia Taylor with assault and battery and resisting a public officer.

HOFFMAN — At 3:22 p.m., deputies responded to Starling St. following a report of a suspect stealing a firearm, valued at $450. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 9:49 a.m., deputies responded to Malloy Dr. following a report of a suspect damaging a mobile home, valued at $1,800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 8

HAMLET — At 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to Baltimore Dr. following a report of a suspect making a harassing phone call. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Rd. following a report of a suspect hitting a victim with a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 7:42 a.m., deputies responded to Perry Williams Rd. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to Aleo Ninth Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing copper pipes, valued at $500. The case is active.

July 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:14 p.m., deputies responded to Magnolia St. following a report of a suspect setting a Toyota Camry, valued at $10,000, on fire. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Spivey with burning personal property and domestic violence.

HAMLET — At 7:29 a.m., deputies responded to Gibbons St. following a report of dogs killing six chickens, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.