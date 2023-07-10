ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 3:28 am, patrol deputies were dispatched to an ATM machine on Airport Rd., in reference to a suspicious vehicle at the ATM.

While enroute, deputies were advised that it appeared the individuals in a black SUV were attempting to steal the ATM machine.

One deputy passed a black SUV on Airport Rd. that matched the description given. When the deputy turned around and got behind the SUV, he noticed a yellow tow strap hanging out of the back.

The deputy attempted to stop the SUV by activating his blue lights and siren. The SUV refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

After a vehicle pursuit into Hamlet, the driver and passenger both jumped out and ran on foot. The driver was caught by a deputy while chasing him on foot.

The driver was identified as Jaylin Dashaun Beal, 22, of Durham, N.C.

The passenger was not located.

Beal was arrested and charged with Felony attempted larceny, felony possession of burglary tools, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.

Beal was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.