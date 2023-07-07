Home News Packed crowd grooves at Plaza Jam News Packed crowd grooves at Plaza Jam July 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Entertainers performed at Plaza Jam Thursday night to a swinging and dancing crowd. Orion Griffin | Daily Journal The Entertainers performed at Plaza Jam Thursday night to a swinging and dancing crowd. Orion Griffin | Daily Journal The Entertainers performed at Plaza Jam Thursday night to a swinging and dancing crowd. Orion Griffin | Daily Journal The Entertainers performed at Plaza Jam Thursday night to a swinging and dancing crowd. Orion Griffin | Daily Journal ❮ ❯ The Entertainers performed at Plaza Jam Thursday night to a swinging and dancing crowd. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 22.2 ° C 24.2 ° 19.9 ° 83 % 1.1kmh 94 % Sat 29 ° Sun 26 ° Mon 20 ° Tue 26 ° Wed 21 °