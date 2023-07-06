ROCKINGHAM — On July 25, 2023, in Richmond County Superior Court there will be a day of review over murder cases at the Richmond County Judicial Center beginning at 10:00 a.m.

According to Assistant District Attorney Alex Harris, it’s a special session done across Prosecutorial District 21 (consisting of Anson, Richmond and Scotland County) on the same day.

Updates on the status of all murder cases will be given to the court. Families of the victims are invited to attend this session.

Harris said on this day they will go over any issues in the case, set a trial date if needed and make sure that counsel has been appointed and has discovery. Harris said this special session is done twice a year and will last well into the afternoon.

Other ADA’s listed on the docket are Jamie Adams, Tracy Grimes and Amber Hardy. The honorable Stephan R. Futrell is the presiding judge.

Murder Case Review Calendar