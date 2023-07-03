June 30

HAMLET — At 9:16 p.m., deputies responded to Pleasant Valley Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $500. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 11:26 a.m., deputies responded to US 74 HWY Exit 316, following a report of a suspect stealing a utility trailer, valued at $4,000. The case is active.

July 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to Logan Park and found a suspect to be in possession of a xanax bar, suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. Richmond County Sheriff’s office charged Deven Freeman with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to Tulip Cir. following a report of a suspect stealing a North Carolina license plate, valued at $15. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 p.m., deputies responded to Logan Park following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a PS4, and two televisions, valued at $450. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:35 a.m., deputies responded to Church St. and found Christopher Poore in possession of Marijuana up to 1/2 oz. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:25 a.m. deputies responded to Church St. and found Gernie Nicholson in possession of Marijuana up to 1/2 oz. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:35 a.m., deputies responded to Church St. and found a suspect in possession of a marijuana grinder. Richmond County Sheriff’s office charged Brandon Gilmore with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia as the suspect had an outstanding warrant.

July 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to Ellerbe Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and damaging an exterior window, valued at $300. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:41 a.m., deputies responded to Plumtree Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and communicating threats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.