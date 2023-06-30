June 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:06 a.m., officers responded to Eastside Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle and stealing pharmaceuticals. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:16 p.m., officers responded to Bickett St. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s wallet and using a financial card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:42 a.m., officers responded to Perdue Farms on S Long Dr. following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s vehicle without permission, valued at $4,500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:27 a.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a victim’s gun, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to Lowes Home Improvement on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a window air conditioning unit and paper towels, valued at $506. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:44 p.m., officers responded to T-Mobile on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect trespassing. Rockingham Police Department charged Chasity Pitts with second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny for an existing warrant.

June 22

ROCKINGHAM— At 12:51 a.m., while patrolling near Eastside Cemetery, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle with its headlights on. Rockingham Police Department charged Jamison Dean with driving while impaired.

June 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:35 a.m., officers responded to Eastside Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing two handguns, valued at $950. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:59 p.m., officers responded to Rockingham Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a handgun and two magazines, valued at $470. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:54 a.m., officers responded to Fayetteville Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing oxycodone. The case is active.

June 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 p.m., officers responded to Leak St. following a report of a suspect kicking in a victim’s door, valued at $50. The case is active.

June 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:52 a.m., officers responded to Brook Ave. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to WalMart on 720 E US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect trespassing. Rockingham Police Department arrested Reginald Robinson on a fugitive warrant out of Palm Beach, Florida.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:40 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s bicycle, valued at $105. The case is closed by exception.

June 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Perdue Farms on S Long Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a pair of Crocs an identification card, social security card, and 4 debit/credit cards, valued at $80. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:54 p.m., officers responded to Fairfield Inn and Suites on W Greene St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing coins and a cellphone charger adapter, valued at $25. The case is active.

June 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to US 220 and Broad following a suspect failing to heed to blue lights and sirens. Richmond County Sheriff’s office charged Nico Hall with failure to heed light or siren, resisting public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

HAMLET — At 11:40 a.m., deputies responded to Withers Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking a lock and entering a storage building. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 11:23 a.m., deputies responded to Withers Rd. following a report of a suspect throwing a rock through a bedroom window, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to Ellerbe Grove Church Rd. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 11:06 a.m., deputies responded to Truist on Second St. following a report of a suspect making threatening statements. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:13 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a Husqvarna weedeater, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:50 p.m., officers responded to N Stewart St. following a report of a suspect attempting to enter a victim’s property. The case is active.

June 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to Ivy Tr. following a report of a suspect stealing two bicycles, valued at $260. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 5:06 p.m., deputies responded to Deer Tr. following a report of a lost North Carolina registration plate. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:53 a.m., deputies responded to Mizpah Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking a phone and damaging a vehicle’s windshield, valued at $750. The case is closed by means other than arrest.