Home Features Skills for the future FeaturesLifeLifestyleNews Skills for the future June 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Students in Richmond County Schools have been busy with CTE camps! They’ve engaged in hands-on learning while exploring various career paths. Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools ❮ ❯ Students in Richmond County Schools have been busy with CTE camps! They’ve engaged in hands-on learning while exploring various career paths. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 18.4 ° C 20 ° 17.2 ° 88 % 1kmh 87 % Sat 28 ° Sun 21 ° Mon 23 ° Tue 27 ° Wed 23 °