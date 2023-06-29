Olivia Rinehart of Scotland County talks to 4-H students in Pennsylvania on a ham radio.

Ham radio operators at the Sandhills State Game Land in Richmond County made contact with 6 4-H campers in Pennsylvania using just amateur radio equipment and a wire for an antenna.

They had no internet or telephone system.

Amateur radio operators do this on a regular basis. They are able to talk across the United States and the world with another licensed amateur radio operator.

To qualify to get a license you just need to pass an entry level exam administered by volunteer examiners approved by the Federal Communication Commission.

Operators Olivia Rinehart of Scotland County and Mark Gibson of Richmond County made contact with the students.

Richmond County is fortunate to have an active ham radio club offering no charge amateur radio exams.

For information on upcoming amateur radio activities email [email protected]