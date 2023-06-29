Home Features Comedy at Axe to Grind FeaturesLifeLifestyleNews Comedy at Axe to Grind June 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Laughter and applause was aplenty at a comedy night at Axe to Grind Wednesday night. Paul Baeza and Jordan Ballard traveled from Charlotte to perform stand-up. On Thursday, Hamlet’s Got Talent continued at the venue. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal ❮ ❯ Laughter and applause was aplenty at a comedy night at Axe to Grind Wednesday night. Paul Baeza and Jordan Ballard traveled from Charlotte to perform stand-up. On Thursday, Hamlet’s Got Talent continued at the venue. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 19.2 ° C 20.6 ° 17 ° 90 % 1.2kmh 5 % Fri 27 ° Sat 29 ° Sun 29 ° Mon 26 ° Tue 23 °