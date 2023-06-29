Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Laughter and applause was aplenty at a comedy night at Axe to Grind Wednesday night. Paul Baeza and Jordan Ballard traveled from Charlotte to perform stand-up. On Thursday, Hamlet’s Got Talent continued at the venue.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Laughter and applause was aplenty at a comedy night at Axe to Grind Wednesday night. Paul Baeza and Jordan Ballard traveled from Charlotte to perform stand-up. On Thursday, Hamlet’s Got Talent continued at the venue.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Laughter and applause was aplenty at a comedy night at Axe to Grind Wednesday night. Paul Baeza and Jordan Ballard traveled from Charlotte to perform stand-up. On Thursday, Hamlet’s Got Talent continued at the venue.